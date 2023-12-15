Does MEGADETH's DAVE MUSTAINE Believe In Ghosts? - "Remember, I Died Once, So I’ve Seen Things"; Video

A new episode of The SDR Show, featuring Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine, is now available wherever you get your podcasts. Watch below.

Some highlights of the interview include:

- Mustaine touches on the high price of touring and refusing to work with specific venues

- After some complicated math, including how long it takes to write, produce, record, and promote an album - along with his current age - Mustaine figures Megadeth has about six albums left in them

- He touches on the recent Grammy win and why Megadeth is still relevant after all these years

- His “edge-cutter,” which he drinks before cutting on stage - is comprised of wine and 7-Up

On James LoMezno coming back to the band: “When he came back, it was like he had been woodshedding. He looked great, played great, sounded great, and his head was on straight. It’s been fantastic ever since, so I can’t wait to get back into the studio.”

On KISS being his first concert and how live music shaped him: “It came in waves after that (seeing KISS) and took more and more equilibrium each time I would have an experience with live venues. I remember seeing AC/DC - I remember seeing the Scorpions - just some really important shows.”

On if he believes in ghosts: “Remember, I died once, so I’ve seen things.”