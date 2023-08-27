DOGMA Debuts New Track / Video "Forbidden Zone"

Faithful truth seekers, Dogma has released their new single and video, "Forbidden Zone". This is the first visual chapter (and first track) of the comprehensive Dogma saga that constitutes their forthcoming album. The story unfolds within this inaugural track, boldly exploring taboos that constrain authentic expression. The resonant message dares all souls to shatter the chains that bind them, embarking on a journey towards genuine self-discovery and empowerment.

The video, directed by Saico, vividly illustrates the curiosity surrounding these taboos. It follows the infamous nuns (Lilith, Lamia, Nixe, and Abrahel), who bear witness to the wavering purity of a young Lilith, tempted to enter the covenant's oath.

Dogma encourages the devoted to confront their innermost fears and embrace the liberation lying beyond the bounds of conventionality.

Dogma beckons us to embrace rebellion and unleash our carnal desires. They cast aside the chains of modesty, conjuring a tempest of sensuality that demands unwavering attention and passionate participation.

Be prepared, for this revelation serves as a harbinger of the impending unveiling of Dogma's forthcoming album. As they forge their sonic arsenal in the crucible of creative passion, they challenge conventions and summon the faithful to join their unyielding crusade.

Indulge in the auditory and visual splendor offered by the sisterhood, unraveling the enigma that is Dogma.

Dogma released "My First Peak", last month. Watch that video below.

For further details, visit OfficialDogma.com.