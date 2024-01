DOKKEN Confirms First Round Of 2024 Tour Dates

Dokken has announced their first batch of shows in 2024, supporting the new album, Heaven Comes Down. They are as follows:

March

1 - Aradia Theatre - St. Charles, IL

2 - Medina Entertainment Center - Medina, MN

April

6 - Ground Zero Music Fest - Bandera, TX

August

1-3 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany

1-3 - Skogsrojet - Stockholm, Sweden

7-9 - Leyendas Del Rock - Alicante, Spain

10 - Alcatraz Metal Fest - Kortrijk, Belgium

15-17 - Rock Castle Open Air - Moravsky Krumlov, Czech Republic

16-17 - Jailbreak - Faengslet Horsens, Denmark

September

14 - Feather Falls Casino - Oroville, CA

27 - Golden Nugget - Las Vegas, NV

Mixed by Kevin Shirley (Aerosmith, Iron Maiden, Joe Bonamassa) and produced by Bill Palmer and Don Dokken, Heaven Comes Down is available on CD Digipak, 12” Vinyl Album in black and colour variants, digital formats and special D2C products and bundles. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Fugitive"

"Gypsy"

"Is It Me Or You?"

"Just Like A Rose"

"I’ll Never Give Up"

"Saving Grace"

"Over The Mountain"

"I Remember"

"Lost In You"

"Santa Fe"

"Gypsy" video:

"Fugitive" video:

Lineup:

Don Dokken - vocals

Jon Levin - guitar

Chris Mccarvill - bass

Bj Zampa - drums