DOKKEN - One Live Night To Be Issued On Limited Edition Double Vinyl

Dokken, the legendary hard rock band, is back with a special release of their 1996 live album, One Live Night, now available for pre-order for the first time on 180-gram vinyl. The album, which was recorded before a live audience at The Strand in Redondo Beach, California, features the classic Dokken lineup of Don Dokken, George Lynch, Mick Brown, and Jeff Pilson.

This limited edition double album, limited to only 250 copies, includes intimate performances of "Tooth And Nail," "Into The Fire," and "Alone Again", as well as covers of the Beatles' "Nowhere Man" and Emerson, Lake & Palmer's "From The Beginning".

Both the Sunspot and Black variants will ship in June 2024.

Tracklisting:

SIDE A

"Into The Fire"

"Unchain The Night"

"The Maze"

SIDE B

"Nothing Left To Say"

"From The Beginning"

"Tooth And Nail"

SIDE C

"Just Got Lucky"

"I Will Remember"

"Alone Again"

SIDE D

"In My Dreams"

"Nowhere Man"

"It’s Not Love"