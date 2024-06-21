DOKKEN's European Summer Dates Postponed While DON DOKKEN Heals From Neck Surgery And Fractured Ankle

Dokken have been forced to postpone their upcoming European farewell shows while leader Don Dokken recovers from a fractured ankle.

A message from the band states: "It is with heavy hearts we have to inform you that all scheduled Dokken European Summer dates need to be postponed. Due to ongoing complications after extensive neck surgery and a recently fractured ankle, Don will not be able to stand for prolonged periods time nor travel overseas at this time.

"Don believes the European fans deserve the best possible farewell. With this in mind, he will do his best to make good in 2025. Thank you for your understanding and continued support."

