DOKKEN – Summer 2022 Live Dates Announced
May 31, 2022, 10 minutes ago
Dokken has announced a slew of dates for the summer including a July 3 performance in Sacramento, CA with guitarist George Lynch. More dates will be added to the tour schedule.
The band says: “Tickets are live and going fast! Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to see Dokken LIVE with George Lynch in Sacramento!”
Dokken live:
July
3 – Sacramento, CA – Rock & Brews
9 – Woodhaven, MI – Uncle Sam Jam
16 – Plymouth, IN – Plymouth Motor Speedway
17 – Fargo, ND – Red River Fair West
26 – York, PA – York State Fair
29 – Newnan, GA – Brickhouse Grille & Tavern
September
3 – Essex JCT, VT – Champlain Valley Expo
16 – Hollywood, CA – Whisky A Go GO
17 – Turlock, CA – Stanislaus County Fairgrounds
30 – Hinton, OK – Sugar Creek Casino
October
15 – Santa Fe, NM – Buffalo Thunder Resort