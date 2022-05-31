DOKKEN – Summer 2022 Live Dates Announced

Dokken has announced a slew of dates for the summer including a July 3 performance in Sacramento, CA with guitarist George Lynch. More dates will be added to the tour schedule.

The band says: “Tickets are live and going fast! Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to see Dokken LIVE with George Lynch in Sacramento!”

Dokken live:

July

3 – Sacramento, CA – Rock & Brews

9 – Woodhaven, MI – Uncle Sam Jam

16 – Plymouth, IN – Plymouth Motor Speedway

17 – Fargo, ND – Red River Fair West

26 – York, PA – York State Fair

29 – Newnan, GA – Brickhouse Grille & Tavern

September

3 – Essex JCT, VT – Champlain Valley Expo

16 – Hollywood, CA – Whisky A Go GO

17 – Turlock, CA – Stanislaus County Fairgrounds

30 – Hinton, OK – Sugar Creek Casino

October

15 – Santa Fe, NM – Buffalo Thunder Resort