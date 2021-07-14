DOKKEN Vs RATT On The 80's Glam Metalcast - "A Hair Metal Match Of Epic Proportions"

The latest episode of the 80's Glam Metalcast features a hair metal match of epic proportions: Dokken vs. Ratt. They pit the first four albums from both bands against each other and the individual members as well. Host Metal Mike is joined by Aaron from Loud Sound Epicenter and together they sort it all out.

Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy recently confirmed four US shows with the band for this summer. On June 24th, they played Lakes Jam in Brainerd, MN and Pearcy has shared some footage from the show via his YouTube channel. Check it out below.

Remaining dates are as follows.

July

16 - Red River Valley Fair - West Fargo, ND

23 - Waukesha County Fair - Pewaukee, WI

August

21 - The Great New York State Fair - Syracuse, NY

Watch Pearcy's official website here and TheRattPack.com for updates.