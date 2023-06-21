DOLLY PARTON – “Bygones” Track Feat. ROB HALFORD Hits #1 At Mediabase Classic Rock Songs Chart

Superstar Dolly Parton continues to achieve chart success with her music as her “Bygones” single featuring Judas Priest singer Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx and John 5 has reached #1 on the Mediabase Classic Rock Songs chart. The track is featured on her upcoming album Rockstar and is her second consecutive #1 chart-topper following “World On Fire”.

“I am so excited to see the response ‘Bygones’ is receiving!” Parton said in a release. “To debut at #1 on the Rock charts is such a thrill for me, and it makes it even sweeter to share this with Rob, Nikki, and John 5. I also have to recognize my co-producer on the album and co-writer on this song, Kent Wells, who helped me bring this song to life. I am a happy girl today!”

Parton recently released two new tracks from her forthcoming Rockstar album, arriving November 17.

The original song “Bygones" (feat. Rob Halford) with special guests Nikki Sixx and John 5 and a personalized cover of the Rock classic “Magic Man" (Carl Version) (feat. Ann Wilson) with special guest Howard Leese are available now. The second and third tracks follow the release of Parton’s self-penned lead single “World On Fire,” which became a #1 song on the Billboard Rock Digital Songs chart upon release last month.

“’Bygones’ is an original song of mine featuring Rob Halford from Judas Priest with Nikki Sixx and John 5. It is one of my very favourites on the whole album. The song fits with so many couples and coupling my voice with Rob, one of my all-time favourites, made it even more special.” – Dolly Parton

“I’ve always wanted a reason to sing ‘Magic Man’ by Heart and it was one of my first choices for the album. I was so happy that Ann Wilson agreed to sing it with me. Nobody can out sing Ann, but I gave it my darndest, and we added a few lines that were not in the original. We wanted to have a few things that made it seem like ours. Thank you, Nancy, for letting me fill in for you on this. Hope I’ve made you both proud. I think it’s magic!” – Dolly Parton

Rockstar is set for global release on November 17 via Butterfly Records with distribution by Big Machine Label Group and will be available as a 4 LP set (see below for an overview of available versions), a 2 CD set, digital download and on all streaming services.

“I’m so excited to finally present my first rock and roll album, Rockstar! I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!” - Dolly Parton

Pre-order Rockstar here.

Rockstar tracklisting:

"Rockstar" (with special guest Richie Sambora)

"World On Fire"

"Every Breath You Take" (feat. Sting)

"Open Arms" (feat. Steve Perry)

"Magic Man" (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Lee)

"Long As I Can See The Light" (feat. John Fogerty)

"Either Or "(feat. Kid Rock)

"I Want You Back" (feat. Steven Tyler & special guest Warren Haynes)

"What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You" (feat. Stevie Nicks & special guest Waddy Wachtel)

"Purple Rain"

"Baby, I Love Your Way" (feat. Peter Frampton)

"I Hate Myself For Loving You" (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

"Night Moves" (feat. Chris Stapleton)

"Wrecking Ball" (feat. Miley Cyrus)

"(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction" (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)

"Keep On Loving You" (feat. Kevin Cronin)

"Heart Of Glass" (feat. Debbie Harry)

"Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me" (feat. Elton John)

"Tried To Rock And Roll Me" (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

"Stairway To Heaven" (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

"We Are The Champions"

"Bygones" (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

"My Blue Tears" (feat. Simon Le Bon)

"What’s Up?" (feat. Linda Perry)”

"You’re No Good" (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

"Heartbreaker" (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

"Bittersweet" (feat. Michael McDonald)

"I Dreamed About Elvis" (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

"Let It Be" (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

"Free Bird" (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)

"World On Fire":

(Photos - Vijat Mohindra)