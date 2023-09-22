DOLLY PARTON Releases Moving And Reflective Cover Of 4 NON-BLONDES’ "What's Up?" Feat. LINDA PERRY; Audio

Internationally beloved, Dolly Parton, has released the latest track off her upcoming album, Rockstar (available on November 17 via Butterfly Records) - a stirring rendition of 4 Non-Blondes’ hit, “What’s Up?,” which features the song’s writer and lead singer, Linda Perry.

A song about the at-times, overwhelming pressures of the world around us and the need for release. Dolly’s angelic and hopeful voice ushers in a sense of promise for a better tomorrow.

“First of all, I love Linda Perry. Second of all, I love this song written by Linda. Third of all, I love being a part of this video to try to make people think about what’s going on in this world today. Shout out to the little children that helped with the video! If our children don’t make it, then what will? Again, I ask ‘What’s Up?’ Enjoy.” - Dolly Parton

“How is one supposed to react when the greatest and most prolific songwriter in the world wants to cover a song YOU wrote? Her version of 'What’s Up?' is so good. Her spin on it made me feel like it was her song. No surprise there. Being on set making the video was a comfortable easy experience. The vibe on set was chill and Dolly and I got to catch up and laugh a lot. I could go on and on, obviously I’m a fan!” – Linda Perry of 4 Non-Blondes

Filmed at Eakin Elementary School in downtown Nashville on one of 2023’s hottest days of the year and directed by Steve Summers (produced by NOZ Entertainment), the touching video airs exclusively today on MTV and CMT/CMT Music/CMT on Pluto TV (check local listings for times), as well as on their iconic Times Square billboard. The video will then be released wide via YouTube and all other streaming platforms beginning tomorrow, Saturday, September 23 at 10 AM, ET. Listen to the track below:

As one of the year’s most-anticipated album releases, Rockstar features Parton taking on some of the most adored songs in rock n' roll history. Fans can pre-order an array of Rockstar vinyl and CD box sets via Parton’s website.

Rockstar tracklisting:

"Rockstar" (with special guest Richie Sambora)

"World On Fire"

"Every Breath You Take" (feat. Sting)

"Open Arms" (feat. Steve Perry)

"Magic Man" (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Lee)

"Long As I Can See The Light" (feat. John Fogerty)

"Either Or "(feat. Kid Rock)

"I Want You Back" (feat. Steven Tyler & special guest Warren Haynes)

"What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You" (feat. Stevie Nicks & special guest Waddy Wachtel)

"Purple Rain"

"Baby, I Love Your Way" (feat. Peter Frampton)

"I Hate Myself For Loving You" (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

"Night Moves" (feat. Chris Stapleton)

"Wrecking Ball" (feat. Miley Cyrus)

"(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction" (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)

"Keep On Loving You" (feat. Kevin Cronin)

"Heart Of Glass" (feat. Debbie Harry)

"Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me" (feat. Elton John)

"Tried To Rock And Roll Me" (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

"Stairway To Heaven" (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

"We Are The Champions"

"Bygones" (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

"My Blue Tears" (feat. Simon Le Bon)

"What’s Up?" (feat. Linda Perry)”

"You’re No Good" (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

"Heartbreaker" (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

"Bittersweet" (feat. Michael McDonald)

"I Dreamed About Elvis" (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

"Let It Be" (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

"Free Bird" (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)

"Let It Be":

"We Are The Champions"/"We Will Rock You":

"Bygones":

"Magic Man":

"World On Fire":

(Photo courtesy of Butterfly Records)