DOLLY PARTON Releases New Song "Wrecking Ball" Feat. MILEY CYRUS; Audio

Internationally beloved, Dolly Parton, has released the latest track off her upcoming album, Rockstar (available on November 17 via Butterfly Records) - "Wrecking Ball" (feat. Miley Cyrus). Stream the single here, and listen below.

Says Dolly: "When I heard 'Wrecking Ball' I almost wept in my car. When it started into the chorus it hit me like a wrecking ball! I thought how great can a song be and how great can Miley Cyrus be? I thought, I have to have that song on my rock album and I have to have Miley sing it with me! I love it and I hope you do!"

As one of the year’s most-anticipated album releases, Rockstar features Parton taking on some of the most adored songs in rock n' roll history. Fans can pre-order an array of Rockstar vinyl and CD box sets via Parton’s website.

Rockstar tracklisting:

"Rockstar" (with special guest Richie Sambora)

"World On Fire"

"Every Breath You Take" (feat. Sting)

"Open Arms" (feat. Steve Perry)

"Magic Man" (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Lee)

"Long As I Can See The Light" (feat. John Fogerty)

"Either Or "(feat. Kid Rock)

"I Want You Back" (feat. Steven Tyler & special guest Warren Haynes)

"What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You" (feat. Stevie Nicks & special guest Waddy Wachtel)

"Purple Rain"

"Baby, I Love Your Way" (feat. Peter Frampton)

"I Hate Myself For Loving You" (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

"Night Moves" (feat. Chris Stapleton)

"Wrecking Ball" (feat. Miley Cyrus)

"(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction" (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)

"Keep On Loving You" (feat. Kevin Cronin)

"Heart Of Glass" (feat. Debbie Harry)

"Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me" (feat. Elton John)

"Tried To Rock And Roll Me" (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

"Stairway To Heaven" (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

"We Are The Champions"

"Bygones" (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

"My Blue Tears" (feat. Simon Le Bon)

"What’s Up?" (feat. Linda Perry)

"You’re No Good" (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

"Heartbreaker" (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

"Bittersweet" (feat. Michael McDonald)

"I Dreamed About Elvis" (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

"Let It Be" (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

"Free Bird" (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)

"What’s Up?" video:

"Let It Be":

"We Are The Champions"/"We Will Rock You":

"Bygones":

"Magic Man":

"World On Fire":

(Photo courtesy of Butterfly Records; Photographer: Vijat Mohindra)