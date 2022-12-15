DOLLY PARTON's Upcoming Rock Star Album To Feature Classics From LED ZEPPELIN, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, THE ROLLING STONES, JOURNEY

Dolly Parton, who was recently inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, has revealed that she will release her new album, entitled Rock Star, in the fall of 2023.

On a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (video below), Dolly talked about her Rock Hall induction, and the upcoming album, saying it would include covers of “a lot of great, iconic songs” as well as “a few originals”.

Rock Star will include Dolly's take on Led Zeppelin's "Stairway To Heaven", The Rolling Stones' "(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction", Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird", and Prince's "Purple Rain"

Parton previously told Access Hollywood that Rock Star will also feature a cover of Journey's "Open Arms", with Steve Perry making a guest appearance. Stay tuned for updates.