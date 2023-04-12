DOLLY PARTON Says NIKKI SIXX Played His “Butt Off” On Her Upcoming Rock Album

Dolly Parton, who was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last year, will release her new album, entitled Rock Star, in the fall of 2023.

Sixx’s wife Courtney, co-founder of Bouquet Box, the first ever DIY floral arranging kit/system on the market, sent Parton a Bouquet Box arrangement and Parton wrote in a letter, "Hey Courtney, Thank you so much for the beautiful flowers! We've had fun assembling them. I never wanted to work that hard, ha! Anyway, your hubby played his butt off on my album! Maybe someday I can meet you both. Love, Dolly."

It was previously announced that Rock Star will include Dolly's take on Led Zeppelin's "Stairway To Heaven", The Rolling Stones' "(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction", Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird", Prince's "Purple Rain", and Journey's "Open Arms".

Speaking about the new record on daytime talk show, The View, Parton revealed that guests on the album will include The Beatles legend Paul McCartney, Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, John Fogerty, Pink, Brandi Carlisle, Cher, and former Journey vocalist Steve Perry.

Watch the interview below, and stay tuned for further details.