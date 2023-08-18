DOLLY PARTON Shares Her Rendition Of THE BEATLES' "Let It Be" Feat. PAUL McCARTNEY, RINGO STARR, PETER FRAMPTON, MICK FLEETWOOD; Audio

Beloved global icon and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, Dolly Parton, has released the next track off her upcoming Rockstar album (out November 17) - “Let It Be” out now. Parton was joined by fellow musical titans Paul McCartney (vocals/piano), Ringo Starr (drums), Peter Frampton (guitar) and Mick Fleetwood (additional percussion) to create the emotively impactful rendition of this classic Beatles hit.

Listen to "Let It Be" here, and below.

“Well, does it get any better than singing 'Let It Be' with Paul McCartney who wrote the song? Not only that, he played piano! Well, it did get even better when Ringo Starr joined in on drums, Peter Frampton on guitar and Mick Fleetwood playing percussion. I mean, seriously, how much better does it get? Thanks guys!” - Dolly Parton

As one of the year’s most-anticipated album releases, Rockstar features Parton taking on some of the most adored songs in rock n' roll history. She has already released two songs from the album – the new, original song she wrote with producer Kent Wells – “Bygones" (feat. Rob Halford) which reached No.1 Billboard Rock Digital Songs chart and “Magic Man" (Carl Version) (feat. Ann Wilson) as well as her original song, “World On Fire,” which also reached the No.1 Billboard Rock Digital Songs chart the month of its release.

Fans can pre-order an array of Rockstar vinyl and CD box sets via Parton’s website.

Rockstar tracklisting:

"Rockstar" (with special guest Richie Sambora)

"World On Fire"

"Every Breath You Take" (feat. Sting)

"Open Arms" (feat. Steve Perry)

"Magic Man" (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Lee)

"Long As I Can See The Light" (feat. John Fogerty)

"Either Or "(feat. Kid Rock)

"I Want You Back" (feat. Steven Tyler & special guest Warren Haynes)

"What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You" (feat. Stevie Nicks & special guest Waddy Wachtel)

"Purple Rain"

"Baby, I Love Your Way" (feat. Peter Frampton)

"I Hate Myself For Loving You" (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

"Night Moves" (feat. Chris Stapleton)

"Wrecking Ball" (feat. Miley Cyrus)

"(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction" (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)

"Keep On Loving You" (feat. Kevin Cronin)

"Heart Of Glass" (feat. Debbie Harry)

"Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me" (feat. Elton John)

"Tried To Rock And Roll Me" (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

"Stairway To Heaven" (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

"We Are The Champions"

"Bygones" (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

"My Blue Tears" (feat. Simon Le Bon)

"What’s Up?" (feat. Linda Perry)”

"You’re No Good" (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

"Heartbreaker" (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

"Bittersweet" (feat. Michael McDonald)

"I Dreamed About Elvis" (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

"Let It Be" (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

"Free Bird" (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)

"We Are The Champions"/"We Will Rock You":

"Bygones":

"Magic Man":

"World On Fire":

(Photo - Vijat Mohindra)