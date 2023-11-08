DOLLY PARTON To Launch SiriusXM Channel To Celebrate Rockstar Album

SiriusXM announced today that Grammy Award winning icon, Dolly Parton, will launch an exclusive SiriusXM channel, Dolly’s Rockstar Radio, in celebration of the release of her new rock album, Rockstar, out November 17.

Dolly’s Rockstar Radio was announced today as part of SiriusXM’s Next Generation Industry & Press Preview event in New York.

The channel will feature all songs from Dolly’s upcoming album Rockstar as well as familiar hits and hand-picked favorites that inspired the making of the new album. Listeners will hear Dolly's intimate stories from inside the studio highlighting her favorite collaborations, why she loves rock n' roll and her favorite memories from her iconic career. Dolly’s Rockstar Radio will also include music from Dolly's friends and collaborators on her upcoming album including Joan Jett, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Steven Tyler and more.

Dolly’s Rockstar Radio will be available to subscribers nationwide in their cars on channel 14 from November 15 through November 21 and on the SiriusXM app from November 15 through December 14. Eligible customers can get their first three months of SiriusXM streaming for free. Click here to sign up and experience all that SiriusXM has to offer.

Dolly Parton celebrates the release of her star-studded rock album, Rockstar, with a global first-listen fan event featuring selections from the album and an exclusive interview with Dolly on November 15, with select encores on November 16. The album event will feature a sneak peek of select tracks and music videos from the upcoming album set to release on November 17. Plus an exclusive performance of a holiday song and her classic hit “9 to 5.”

In keeping with Dolly’s long-standing commitment to giving back, a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Music Will and their global partner organizations. Music Will is the largest nonprofit music program in the US public school system. Further, Music Will works with sister organizations around the world to magnify the power of music education.

Parton recently released the latest track off her upcoming album, Rockstar (available on November 17 via Butterfly Records) - "Wrecking Ball" (feat. Miley Cyrus). Stream the single here, and listen below.

Says Dolly: "When I heard 'Wrecking Ball' I almost wept in my car. When it started into the chorus it hit me like a wrecking ball! I thought how great can a song be and how great can Miley Cyrus be? I thought, I have to have that song on my rock album and I have to have Miley sing it with me! I love it and I hope you do!"

As one of the year’s most-anticipated album releases, Rockstar features Parton taking on some of the most adored songs in rock n' roll history. Fans can pre-order an array of Rockstar vinyl and CD box sets via Parton’s website.

Rockstar tracklisting:

"Rockstar" (with special guest Richie Sambora)

"World On Fire"

"Every Breath You Take" (feat. Sting)

"Open Arms" (feat. Steve Perry)

"Magic Man" (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Lee)

"Long As I Can See The Light" (feat. John Fogerty)

"Either Or "(feat. Kid Rock)

"I Want You Back" (feat. Steven Tyler & special guest Warren Haynes)

"What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You" (feat. Stevie Nicks & special guest Waddy Wachtel)

"Purple Rain"

"Baby, I Love Your Way" (feat. Peter Frampton)

"I Hate Myself For Loving You" (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

"Night Moves" (feat. Chris Stapleton)

"Wrecking Ball" (feat. Miley Cyrus)

"(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction" (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)

"Keep On Loving You" (feat. Kevin Cronin)

"Heart Of Glass" (feat. Debbie Harry)

"Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me" (feat. Elton John)

"Tried To Rock And Roll Me" (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

"Stairway To Heaven" (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

"We Are The Champions"

"Bygones" (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

"My Blue Tears" (feat. Simon Le Bon)

"What’s Up?" (feat. Linda Perry)

"You’re No Good" (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

"Heartbreaker" (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

"Bittersweet" (feat. Michael McDonald)

"I Dreamed About Elvis" (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

"Let It Be" (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

"Free Bird" (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)

"What’s Up?" video:

"Let It Be":

"We Are The Champions"/"We Will Rock You":

"Bygones":

"Magic Man":

"World On Fire":

(Photo courtesy of Butterfly Records; Photographer: Vijat Mohindra)