DOMINATION CAMPAIGN Release "The Snipers Gaze" Music Video

Domination Campaign - an offshoot from Tasmanian death metal titans Psycroptic - will release their debut album, Onward To Glory, on July 9 via Prosthetic Records. Pre-order the album here, and watch a video for "The Snipers Gaze" below.

Formed by Psycroptic vocalist Jason Peppiatt, Domination Campaign started out as a solo project, but soon evolved to include bandmate Joe Haley on drums, as well as handling engineering duties.

Eschewing technicality in favour of straight up brutality, Onward To Glory is an eight track bludgeoning of epic proportions. Originally a vehicle to experiment with a different approach to music, Domination Campaign proved to be a creative outlet during enforced downtime during 2020; Onward To Glory was recorded, mixed and mastered in July 2020.

Conjuring up an old school death metal vibe, Domination Campaign take their lyrical cues from renowned battles throughout history, giving them a fictional slant in the re-telling. Describing his approach as ‘bone basic’, Peppiatt has succeeded in putting together an album that scratched his itch to experiment, whilst delivering a headbanger’s delight of an album.

As well as performing all vocals, guitar and bass for the album, Peppiatt also created the cover artwork. Keeping everything ‘in-house’ has resulted in a project that has spawned a self-assured, crushing beast of a debut.

Tracklisting:

"Death Before Dishonour"

"Onward To Glory"

"As Daylight Breaks"

"The Snipers Gaze"

"A Modern Age Of War"

"Against The Odds"

"Terror From Above"

"The Domination Campaign"

"The Snipers Gaze" video:

"Death Before Dishonour" lyric video: