DOMINUM Release Cover Of "Rock You Like A Hurricane" To Celebrate 40th Anniversary Of SCORPIONS Classic; Music Video

Zombie metal unit, Dominum, honour the 40th anniversary of one of Scorpions’ biggest hits, “Rock You Like A Hurricane”, by giving the iconic heavy metal track a symphonic metal makeover with their epic cover version. The up-and-coming unit released their debut album, Hey Living People, at the end of 2023, entering the Official German Album Charts.

Dominum finished 2023 strong with a tour with Die Apokalyptischen Reiter and Equilibrium, and is currently supporting Peyton Parrish on his already partially sold-out European tour. This spring, the band will also join Feuerschwanz and Orden Ogan on another fast-selling tour. Check out Dominum’s cover of “Rock You Like A Hurricane” below.

Dr. Dead on “Rock You Like A Hurricane”: “My zombies and I are thrilled by the positive response to our first record, Hey Living People. In appreciation, we're sharing an unreleased song we’ve been working on since our tour last December. As devoted fans of the legendary Scorpions and with this year proving to be a turbulent one for all of us, we decided to unveil our version of 'Rock You Like A Hurricane'. This February marks the 40th birthday of the very song, and with our rendition, we pay homage to those legends, expressing our deepest respect. Thank you for your music. Currently, we're on tour with Peyton Parrish, spreading the zombie spirit across Europe. Who knows, maybe we'll bring a hurricane your way too? Let's wait and see!"

Order the Hey Living People album here.

Hey Living People tracklisting:

"Immortalis Dominum"

"Danger Danger"

"Hey Living People"

"Cannibal Corpses"

"Patient Zero"

"We All Taste The Same"

"Frankenstein"

"You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)"

"Better Shoot Yourself"

"Half Alive"

"The Chosen Ones"

"Bad Guy"

"Beds Are Burning"

“Hey Living People” video:

"Cannibal Corpses" video:

"Immortalis Dominum" video:

"Danger Danger" video:





Dominum are:

Dr. Dead - Vocals

Patient Zero - Bass

Victor - Drums

Tommy - Guitars