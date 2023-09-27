DOMINUM Release "Danger Danger" Single And Music Video

Up-and-coming power metal band, Dominum, have unleashed their new single, “Danger Danger”, creeping directly in their listener’s heads. This massive power metal track convinces with its skillful instrumentation and storyline through bombastic vocals. Like their praised first single, this track also comes along with an outstanding music video by 360 Grad Design (Rammstein, Within Temptation & more), but this time combines comic strips alternating with stunning performance cuts.

Dominum recently signed a worldwide deal with Napalm Records. The band showcases the highest level of production value right off the bat with their first singles “Patient Zero” and “Danger Danger”, which were mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen (Arch Enemy, Katatonia, Delain, Amaranthe & more). The band proves they are poised to become one of the biggest successes in the current power metal universe.

Join the Living Dead Squad and witness further shows this autumn with Hämatom and Die Apokalyptischen Reiter, and at many big festivals in 2024.

Dr. Dead on “Danger Danger”: "Living people, did you successfully survive the first serving with 'Patient Zero'? Then you can go straight to 'Danger Danger' – Dr. Dead has led his first zombie into town and tested it on an unsuspecting living being for the first time, under non-laboratory conditions. It worked out well right away - the system is a go. Everything has been successfully documented and is visible in the new video 'Danger Danger'."

Watch the official music video for “Danger Danger”

The band around singer, producer and songwriter Felix Heldt (known from his work for Feuerschwanz, Visions Of Atlantis and others) is the character of Dr. Dead, and takes the living into the world of the undead - telling stories of zombies, survival and insatiable hunger for more - creating their own intense and captivating reality.



At the core of Dominum, fantastic storytelling, genius songwriting and high levels of musicianship combine the energy of metal with the drama and narration of horror movies.



Even before they released their first single, Dominum had already put on stellar performances - at Austria’s Area 53, for example - have been booked on a tour with Die Apokalyptischen Reiter and Equilibrium, as well as shows with Hämatom and Winterstorm, and have more in the pipeline for 2024.



Join the Living Dead Squad and become a part of the hottest up-and-coming force in theatrical power metal.

Dominum are:

Dr. Dead - Vocals

Patient Zero - Bass

Victor - Drums

Tommy - Guitars

(Photo - 360 Grad Design)