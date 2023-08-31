DOMINUM Signs Worldwide Deal With Napalm Records; First Song And Music Video "Patient Zero" Out Now

The hottest rising power metal band in recent years, Dominum, have just signed a worldwide deal with Napalm Records. The band around singer, producer and songwriter Felix Heldt (known from his work for Feuerschwanz, Visions Of Atlantis and others) in the character of Dr. Dead, takes the living into the world of the undead - telling stories of zombies, survival and insatiable hunger for more, creating their own intense and captivating reality.

Showcasing the highest level of production value right off the bat with their first single, “Patient Zero”, which was mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen (Arch Enemy, Katatonia, Delain, Amaranthe & more) and is accompanied by an official music video directed, produced and edited by 360 Grad design (Rammstein, Within Temptation, Peter Maffay & more), the band proves they are poised to become one of the biggest successes in the current power metal universe.

Dr. Dead on “Patient Zero”: “Living people, I am very pleased to finally be able to offer you a glimmer of hope in your hopeless situation. With 'Patient Zero', I have succeeded in achieving a breakthrough in the realm of immortality. My old colleague Frankenstein had thought everything through well - but not carried it to its logical conclusion. “Patient Zero” signifies the beginning of a long story that will have a positive ending for all of you living beings. Yours, Dr. Dead”

At the core of Dominum, fantastic storytelling, genius songwriting and high levels of musicianship combine the energy of metal with the drama and narration of horror movies. With no music released yet, Dominum have already put on stellar performances - at Austria’s Area 53, for example - have been booked on a tour with Die Apokalyptischen Reiter and Equilibrium, as well as shows with Hämatom and Winterstorm, and have more in the pipeline for 2024.

Join the Living Dead Squad and become a part of the hottest up-and-coming force in theatrical power metal.

Dominum are:

Dr. Dead - Vocals

Patient Zero - Bass

Victor - Drums

Tommy - Guitars

(Photo - 360 Grad Design)