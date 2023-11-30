DOMINUM Unleash Performance Video For New Single "Cannibal Corpses"

Rising power metal outfit, Dominum, have revealed their next single, “Cannibal Corpses”, cut from the upcoming debut album, Hey Living People, out December 29 via Napalm Records. The band around singer, producer and songwriter Felix Heldt in the character of Dr. Dead takes the living into the world of the undead - telling stories of zombies, survival and insatiable hunger for more - creating their own intense and captivating reality.

Fetching “Cannibal Corpses” features a singalong chorus and showcases the band’s ability to write amazing songs with sophisticated storylines. Dominum continued their collaboration with 360 Grad Design (Rammstein, Within Temptation among others) on the top-quality performance music video. The most promising new power metal band is finishing the year strong with their tour with Die Apokalyptischen Reiter and Equilibrium, leading up to the release of the debut full-length Hey Living People. Then, in April and May 2024, they will support #1 charting band and labelmates Feuerschwanz on their tour.

Dr. Dead on “Cannibal Corpses”: "Hey living people! You've already witnessed the diverse levels my creations can reach. They're poised to greet you literally everywhere—are you prepared to face the invasion? Will you willingly join us? I appreciate those who attempt to resist the irresistible (shoutout to you little revolutionaries!), but let's be real—you know how this ends, especially if you've seen at least one good movie. Fear not, my army of the Cannibal Corpses is here to find and save you, regardless of the tricky or annoying situations life may throw your way. They'll come for you - no need to worry. Take a step closer, and listen to your fate in 'Cannibal Corpses'."

Fantastic storytelling, genius songwriting and a high level of musicianship are the core of Dominum, which is evident on their 13-track first offering that combines the energy of metal with the drama and narration of horror movies. Massive power metal track “Danger Danger” convinces with its skillful instrumentation and storyline through bombastic vocals. Title track “Hey Living People” is a catchy future hit song, fit for both rock radio and huge festival stages. Dominum’s first standalone single, “Patient Zero”, features a high-quality music video by 360 Grad Design (Rammstein, Peter Maffay, Within Temptation & many more) that resembles a horror movie. Featuring sharp solos and singalong choruses on tracks like “Cannibal Corpses” and “Better Shoot Yourself”, and playful lyrics on songs like “We All Taste The Same”, Hey Living People is sure to entertain. On top of their original songs, Dominum also serves up epic “zombie metal versions” of three well-known tracks: legendary mid-80s hit “You Spin me Round (Like a Record)” originally by Dead Or Alive, Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” and Australian rock band Midnight Oil’s “Beds are Burning”.

Hey Living People is produced by bandleader and main songwriter Felix Heldt and recorded in collaboration with Jacob Hansen (Amaranthe, Arch Enemy, Katatonia, Delain, Evergrey among other significant metal bands), who also mixed and mastered the album. Dominum has already been booked for many big festivals for summer 2024 without even having released a single song. They will also bring their characters into the world of the living this autumn on their German tour dates with Equilibrium and Die Apokalyptischen Reiter, unleashing their epic metal show that could not be more alive. Join the Living Dead Squad and become part of the most up-and-coming force in theatrical power metal.

Hey Living People will be available in the following formats:

- Limited Jewelcase + O-Card

- 1 LP Gatefold Transparent Vinyl

- Deluxe 1 LP Gatefold Transparent Vinyl incl Signed Autograph Card (A6) + Ballpoint Pen “Antidote” + A4 Calendar 2024 + Cotton Bag "We All Taste The Same" - only available in Napalm Records webstore (strictly limited to 100 issues worldwide)

- Limited Jewelcase + O-Card incl Signed Autograph Card (A6) + Ballpoint Pen “Antidote” + A4 Calendar 2024 + Cotton Bag "We All Taste The Same" + Shirt “Patient Zero” - only available in Napalm Records webstore (strictly limited to 100 issues worldwide)

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Hey Living People tracklisting:

"Immortalis Dominum"

"Danger Danger"

"Hey Living People"

"Cannibal Corpses"

"Patient Zero"

"We All Taste The Same"

"Frankenstein"

"You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)"

"Better Shoot Yourself"

"Half Alive"

"The Chosen Ones"

"Bad Guy"

"Beds are Burning"

"Immortalis Dominum" video:

"Danger Danger" video:





Dominum are:

Dr. Dead - Vocals

Patient Zero - Bass

Victor - Drums

Tommy - Guitars

(Photo - 360 Grad Design)