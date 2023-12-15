DON AIREY To Sit Out DEEP PURPLE's Concert This Sunday In Bengaluru, India; ADAM WAKEMAN Steps In

DON AIREY To Sit Out DEEP PURPLE's Concert This Sunday In Bengaluru, India; ADAM WAKEMAN Steps In

Due to unforeseen illness, keyboardist Don Airey is unable to perform at Deep Purple's concert at Bandland in Bengaluru, India this Sunday.

A message adds: "Don is hugely disappointed not to be performing with the band in India, but wishes all fans a fantastic night in Bengaluru on 17th December.  Adam Wakeman (Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne) will be performing with Deep Purple at Bandland in Bengaluru on 17th December."

