DON AIREY To Sit Out DEEP PURPLE's Concert This Sunday In Bengaluru, India; ADAM WAKEMAN Steps In
December 15, 2023, 48 minutes ago
Due to unforeseen illness, keyboardist Don Airey is unable to perform at Deep Purple's concert at Bandland in Bengaluru, India this Sunday.
A message adds: "Don is hugely disappointed not to be performing with the band in India, but wishes all fans a fantastic night in Bengaluru on 17th December. Adam Wakeman (Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne) will be performing with Deep Purple at Bandland in Bengaluru on 17th December."
