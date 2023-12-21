DON DOKKEN - "It’s Been Three And A Half Years Since The Doctor Butchered Me And Severed My Spinal Cord So I Guess I’m Lucky I Can Even Walk"

Dokken released their 13th studio album, Heaven Comes Down, back in October via Silver Lining Music. In a new feature at Rock Confidential, frontman Don Dokken gives a track-by-track rundown of the new album, and touches on complications from his November 2019 neck and spinal surgery, which caused nerve damage permanently affecting his ability to play guitar.

Having turned 70 this year, Don was asked if there is anything left he'd still like to accomplish musically, to which he replies, "I’d like to keep writing music. I’m working out Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a physical therapist but reality is reality. It’s been three and a half years since the doctor butchered me and severed my spinal cord. I guess I’m lucky I can even walk. I’d like to make more music. We’ve got four songs left that didn’t make Heaven Comes Down. Those four songs are the last songs I actually played on before my surgery. I really wanted those to be on the record. I’ve done everything I wanted to do in life. I’ve had a great career."

Mixed by Kevin Shirley (Aerosmith, Iron Maiden, Joe Bonamassa) and produced by Bill Palmer and Don Dokken, Heaven Comes Down is available on CD Digipak, 12” Vinyl Album in Black and colour variants, digital formats and special D2C products and bundles. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Fugitive"

"Gypsy"

"Is It Me Or You?"

"Just Like A Rose"

"I’ll Never Give Up"

"Saving Grace"

"Over The Mountain"

"I Remember"

"Lost In You"

"Santa Fe"

"Gypsy" video:

"Fugitive" video:

Lineup:

Don Dokken - Vocals

Jon Levin - Guitar

Chris Mccarvill - Bass

Bj Zampa - Drums