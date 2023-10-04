DON FELDER On Life After THE EAGLES - "I Think It's A Mistake To Look Back And Regret Your Own Decisions" (Video)

In the video below from AXS TV, Don Felder - formerly of the Eagles - talks about the series of events that led to him leaving The Eagles, the disagreement he had with Don Henley and Glenn Frey, and how he carried on in the aftermath of the departure on The Big Interview.

Felder was the lead guitarist for The Eagles from 1974 to 2001.

Earlier this year, AXS TV reissued the video below, in which Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles, and Sammy Hagar perform "Hotel California" in Las Vegas.