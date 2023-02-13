DONALD TARDY On OBITUARY's Dying Of Everything Album - "The Title Fits The World Right Now"; Video

Legendary Florida death metal icons, Obituary, recently released their new album, Dying Of Everything. Sonic Perspectives associate Jonathan Smith caught up with drummer and co-founder Donald Tardy, to discuss the band’s origin, their progression over the years, and what lays ahead on the live circuit as they wind down their European tour with Trivium, Heaven Shall Burn and Malevolence. He would prove a veritable wellspring of background information about how Obituary grew from a group of teenagers playing at parties in Florida to one of the top-selling acts in the sub-genre, as well as provide some insights into how Dying Of Everything came into being, and where it stands within their massive body of work.

Dying Of Everything is available on LP/CD/CS/Digital via Relapse Records. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Barely Alive"

"The Wrong Time"

"Without A Conscience"

"War"

"Dying Of Everything"

"My Will To Live"

"By The Dawn"

"Weaponize The Hate"

"Torn Apart"

"Be Warned"

Album stream:

“My Will To Live" lyric video:

"The Wrong Time" video:

Obituary have announced spring North American tour dates. The tour begins April 28 and ends in late May. Support will be provided by Immolation, Blood Incantation, and Ingrown. A full list of tour dates is available below, and tickets are on sale here.

Tour dates:

April

28 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

29 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

May

1 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

2 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

4 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

5 - Boston, MA - The Middle East

6 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount

7 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix Concert Theatre

9 - Chicago, IL - Metro

10 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

11 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room *

12 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre *

13 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

15 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

16 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

18 - Berkley, CA - UC Theatre

19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

20 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

22 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

23 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theatre

24 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

26 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

28 - Louisville, KY - The Mercury Music Hall

* no Immolation

(Photo - Tim Hubbard)