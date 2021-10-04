DONNIE VIE Announces "Party Time" Single And Career Spanning Box Set

Donnie Vie announces his brand new single, "Party TIme", and his new solo career encompassing box set, The Donnie Vie Collection.

"Party Time” is a party anthem that is bursting with fun and creativity from the first note till the last. Amongst many hundreds of songs, Donnie feels this is his most marketable song of his career which spans over 30 years, with 25 records collectively. The song bridges genres and age groups. The "Party Time" song and upcoming video both contain Chip Znuff, which has brought the two together for the first time working together in 8 years. Full details of everything included in the box set can be found below. Donnie Vie recently collaborated with Howard Stern on a recording of Howard's song Bang O Clock.

"Party Time" will be released on October 15. The Donnie Vie Collection box set will begin shipping on October 22. Fans can pre-order the box set starting today at here.

Donnie Vie talking about his new box set, The Donnie Vie Collection: "This is a collection of the 5 studio records I've released as a solo artist. And a 6th record worth of new, unreleased songs that are snatched right out of my home studio demo collection. They may not be all dressed up in fancy wrappers but they taste the same. If you are already a Donnie Vie fan you will appreciate these all being rounded up and put on one new, modern format listening medium, being flash drive ( which also doubles as a VIP laminate to be used at my upcoming live concerts for meet 'n' greets), as some of these records aren't easy to find. Plus, you'll also really love these new songs that you've never heard, including the new single and video " Party Time". If I do say so myself this is a very cool thing to have as I enjoyed listening to it myself. Thank you my sisters and brothers, and I'll be seeing y'all real soon."

Continuing, Donnie added: "I literally have no idea how many songs I've written or even how many things I've released with and without Enuff Z'Nuff, because it's all about going on to the next thing as I finish the last. When I send it in, I'm finished with it and it's all yours. In fact, there are actually songs I've only sung or listened to one time throughout the collection of all my records; that's how many there are, and my policy that stands to this very day is, if it isn't as good or better than my last it goes back into the pantry to possibly be used to season some other future creation. That is why my fans love me as much as they do, cuz I love them enuff to serve them something special each time I cook for them. It's all about the fans. They are truly all that matters in this craft, or at least in my world. They never let me down so I never do to them. Now if we can only get about 20 million more of them we could change the world."

Donnie Vie is one of rock’s biggest secrets who has been crafting melodic power pop and rock songs for over 30 years. He and his band were instant critics’ darlings with a debut record that soared up the charts generating two long playing MTV hits, a “Top Pick” from Rolling Stone Magazine, and inciting numerous TV and radio performances with repeat invitations from David Letterman and Howard Stern. That band was Enuff Z’Nuff, led by Grammy nominated Donnie Vie’s song writing sensibilities and distinctive melodic vocals, they continued on to make some truly great records. Over those years, Donnie has amassed over 25 albums’ worth of songs and decades of live shows to his name, both with and without his former band. Now a solo act, Vie continues his song writing and performing under his own name.