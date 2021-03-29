DOOGIE WHITE - "GRAHAM BONNET Knows That The Legacy That He Made With ALCATRAZZ Is Safe In My Hands, That I Will Treat It With Respect"; Video

Alcatrazz recently welcomed singer Doogie White (Michael Schenker, Yngwie Malmsteen, Tank, Rainbow). The band, along with British heavy rock band Girlschool, will embark on a winter co-headline tour of the UK and Ireland.

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke with Doogie White and Girlschool guitarist Jackie Chambers about the upcoming package tour, as well as upcoming new music from both bands. Watch below.

Q: What do you say to fans who say Graham Bonnet is the voice of Alcatrazz?

Doogie White: "I would say that I don't disagree with them at all. But if you want to hear Alcatrazz, then it's going to be without Graham. I got a phone call from Graham the last time Alcatrazz was on tour in the UK (Edinburgh, Scotland) and was asked to go for a walk with him. I went down and I met Graham and walked through Edinburgh - we went for a coffee and he said he didn't want to do this anymore (play Alcatrazz music). He told me he did not enjoy this music anymore. He wanted to go back to the Graham Bonnet Band. And that is what he has chosen to do. Now what do you do? Do you abandon what has been going on before, never to be done again, or do you find someone who is willing to step up to the plate and do it and try something new? When Ozzy left or was kicked out of Sabbath, they got Ronnie Jame Dio in. When Ronnie Dio left Rainbow they got Graham Bonnet in. When Di'anno left (Iron Maiden) they got Bruce in. I'm not comparing myself to any of these guys, but if the band wants to continue they have to have someone and if it is not me it would be someone else. So why not be me? Graham and I have been friends for 20 years. We have toured Japan five times together. I know Graham Bonnet wishes me the best cause he knows that the legacy that he made with Alcatrazz is safe in my hands and he knows that I will treat it with respect. Graham knows I will treat it with dignity and I will do the best I can and you can't ask anymore than that. I will learn these songs (Alcatrazz) I will write the best songs I can and carry this forward and the fans will hopefully like it. If the fans want to see Graham they can go see the Graham Bonnet Band and hear his tunes. As far as Alcatrazz goes, for this album and this tour I am the lead singer in this band and I will do my damnedest to make it worthy of the name and the legacy that Jimmy Waldo and Gary Shea and all the guitar players that played in the band and Graham brought to the table."

Tour dates:

November

11 - HRH AOR Festival - Great Yarmouth, UK

18 - Eleven - Stoke-On-Trent, UK

19 - Waterloo Music Bar - Blackpool, UK

20 - Hangar 18 Music Venue - Swansea, UK

21 - Yardbirds Rock - Grimsby, UK

25 - Bannermans Bar - Edinburgh, UK

26 - Winter Storm - Troon, UK (Alcatrazz only)

26 - Bradford Nighttrain - Bradford, UK (Girlschool only)

28 - Trillians Rock Bar - Newcastle, UK

December

1 - The Underworld Camden - London, UK

2 - KK'S Steel Mill - Live Music - Wolverhampton, UK

3 - Voodoo Lounge Dublin - Dublin, Ireland

4 - Limelight Belfast 2 - Belfast, Ireland

