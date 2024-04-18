DOOMCRUSHER Share "Reflect" Video

Heavy act Doomcrusher have just released their sophomore single "Reflect", out now worldwide via Arising Empire.

In the crucible of the apocalyptic atmosphere that envelopes our world, Doomcrusher were forged. Born out of the deepest desire to be the harbinger of change, the band emerged with a resolute mission: to defy the impending doom that looms on the horizon.

Founded by Andy Posdziech (Any Given Day), Jean Bormann (Rage), Marv Kinkel, and Rob Lee, Doomcrusher's sound is a powerful fusion of stomping and heavy mid-tempo industrial riffs, seamlessly intertwined with uncompromising gutturals that resolve into unfolding and uplifting hooks.

The band's sound is further enriched by sophisticated electronic elements, adding depth and complexity to their musical tapestry. The ambition is clear — to redefine modern core music while staying true to the roots of the metal genre. Their music is not merely an auditory experience; it's a journey through the realms of sound, a deliberate exploration of the boundaries of heavy music.

Doomcrusher stand as a defiant force against the inevitable, a rebellion that crushes the darkness of doom with an unwavering belief in the transformative power of music.

