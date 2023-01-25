DOPE Issue New Single “Dive”

With just over four weeks until the release of Blood Money Part Zer0, New York City electro metal heads Dope are releasing another piece of new music from their upcoming seventh studio album. “Dive” is the sixth track from the band’s upcoming album of twelve all new songs scheduled for release on February 24. “Dive” showcases the sound that catapulted Dope to massive global appeal and garnered them a loyal legion of fans that continue to make Dope one of the top streaming artists of the genre. The new song is available via all streaming services and a visualizer for the new single can be found below.

“I’m really pleased with how the fans are reacting to the new album!” exclaims Dope mastermind Edsel Dope. “If you haven’t done it already, go to www.dopeetheband.com and sign up to receive the new album for FREE! See you all on tour next month!”

Recently, Dope announced the track listing and album cover for the upcoming album, Blood Money Part Zer0. The band has already released the songs: “Believe (Feat. Drama Club),” “Fuck It Up,” “No Respect,” “Best Of Me” featuring UFC superstar Juliana “Killer” Miller and most recently “Misery” featuring the Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow performing stunts from their macabre sideshow.

Blood Money Part Zer0 is the band’s first release in seven years and is the follow up to 2016’s Blood Money Part 1, which debuted at #27 on the Billboard top 200, selling over 15K units in its first week. Dope has sold more than a million combined albums and have amassed an incredible audience of nearly 2-million monthly listeners on Spotify, while racking up more than 130 million plays on their cult classic “Die MF Die”.

In a move to demonstrate the bands sincere appreciation to their loyal fanbase for more than two decades, the band is giving away Blood Money Part Zer0 for FREE digitally. Longtime fans, curious listeners and people that enjoy gratis music can sign up to download the album for free on the band’s website. A physical pre-order will also be available on the band’s website for fans that want to purchase the new album in various physical formats, available here.

Blood Money Part Zer0 tracklisting:

"No Respect"

"Believe"

"Best Of Me"

"Choke"

"Dead World"

"Misery"

"Love Song"

"Dive"

"Parasite"

"Row"

"Fuck It Up"

"Wide"

"Dive":

"Misery":

"Best Of Me" video:

"Believe" video:

"Fuck It Up" visualizer:

"No Respect" video:

Dope will be touring in 2023 in support of Blood Money Part Zer0 as part of the Rise Of The Machine Tour with Static-X and Fear Factory. The 42-date trek kicks off February 25 in San Francisco, CA and wraps up April 15 in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets for all stops on the Rise Of The Machine Tour can be found at DopeTheBand.com.

Rise Of The Machine North American Tour 2023:

February

25 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

27 - Portland, OR - Roseland

28 - Seattle, WA - Showbox

March

1 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

2 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

3 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert Hall

4 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse

5 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

7 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

8 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

9 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

10 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

11 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater

12 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

14 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

15 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live

16 - Charlotte, NC - Underground

17 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

18 - Philadelphia, PA - T.L.A.

19 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

21 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

22 - New Haven, CT - Toad’s

23 - Montreal, QC - Corona

24 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix

25 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

26 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian

29 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

30 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

31- Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde

April

1 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

2 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

4 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

5 - St. Louis, MO - Del Mar Hall

6 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

7 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

8 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

9 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater

11 - Denver, CO - The Summit

13 - Las Vegas, NH - House Of Blues

14 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

15 - Los Angeles, Ca - Belasco Theater