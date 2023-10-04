DOPE Release Music Video For Cover Of THE CURE Classic "Lovesong" Feat. DRAMA CLUB

As the band gets ready to hit the road with longtime friends Static-X and Sevendust, New York City electro metal heads, Dope, are releasing an official music video for their re-imagining of The Cure’s 1989 classic, “Lovesong”, feat Drama Club.

Edsel Dope’s signature vocals demonstrate the industrial sound that catapulted Dope to massive global appeal and garnered them a loyal legion of fans. To this day, Dope is one of the top streaming artists of the genre.

The song comes from the band’s latest album, Blood Money Part Zer0, that was released in February and was given away for free to fans. The video was directed by Dope mastermind Edsel Dope co-directed by longtime collaborator Matt Zane.

Dope will be touring in 2023 in support of Blood Money Part Zer0 as part of the Machine Killer Tour. A tour reunion that is over two decades in the making will return this fall.

In 1999, metal legends Sevendust, Static-X, and Dope were each exploding onto the scene, while pairing up to create one of the most memorable tours of the year. Fast forward to 2023 and this incredible tour package is primed to deliver a super-charged evening of unforgettable music for newfound and lifelong fans of this resurging genre.

TheMachine Killer Tour co-headlined will be co-headlined by Static-X & Sevendust with Dope as direct support. The first leg of the Machine Killer Tour will run from October 6 - November 1 and a recently announced second leg will run from February 1 – 27. Tickets and VIP information for all shows can be found at DopeTheBand.com.