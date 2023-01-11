DOPE Unveil Another Collaboration With DRAMA CLUB On New Track "Misery"; Music Video

With 2023 just eleven days old, New York City electro metal heads, Dope, are back with their latest music video from the upcoming album, Blood Money Part Zer0, scheduled for release on February 24.

The track, “Misery”, showcases another guest appearance by mastermind Edsel Dope’s alternative project, Drama Club. The music video - directed by Edsel Dope and co-directed by Matt Zane - features the Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow performing stunts from their macabre sideshow. The circus has gained renown around the globe for their death-defying stunts and visual oddities.

“Misery” is available via all streaming services and the visually captivating video can be seen below:

Blood Money Part Zer0 is the band’s first release in seven years and is the follow up to 2016’s Blood Money Part 1, which debuted at #27 on the Billboard top 200, selling over 15K units in its first week. Dope has sold more than a million combined albums and have amassed an incredible audience of nearly 2-million monthly listeners on Spotify, while racking up more than 130 million plays on their cult classic “Die MF Die”.

In a move to demonstrate the bands sincere appreciation to their loyal fanbase for more than two decades, the band is giving away Blood Money Part Zer0 for FREE digitally. Longtime fans, curious listeners and people that enjoy gratis music can sign up to download the album for free on the band’s website. A physical pre-order will also be available on the band’s website for fans that want to purchase the new album in various physical formats, available here.

Blood Money Part Zer0 tracklisting:

"No Respect"

"Believe"

"Best Of Me"

"Choke"

"Dead World"

"Misery"

"Love Song"

"Dive"

"Parasite"

"Row"

"Fuck It Up"

"Wide"

"Best Of Me" video:

"Believe" video:

"Fuck It Up" visualizer:

"No Respect" video:

Dope will be touring in 2023 in support of Blood Money Part Zer0 as part of the Rise Of The Machine Tour with Static-X and Fear Factory. The 42-date trek kicks off February 25 in San Francisco, CA and wraps up April 15 in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets for all stops on the Rise Of The Machine Tour can be found at DopeTheBand.com.

Rise Of The Machine North American Tour 2023:

February

25 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

27 - Portland, OR - Roseland

28 - Seattle, WA - Showbox

March

1 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

2 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

3 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert Hall

4 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse

5 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

7 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

8 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

9 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

10 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

11 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater

12 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

14 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

15 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live

16 - Charlotte, NC - Underground

17 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

18 - Philadelphia, PA - T.L.A.

19 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

21 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

22 - New Haven, CT - Toad’s

23 - Montreal, QC - Corona

24 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix

25 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

26 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian

29 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

30 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

31- Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde

April

1 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

2 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

4 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

5 - St. Louis, MO - Del Mar Hall

6 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

7 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

8 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

9 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater

11 - Denver, CO - The Summit

13 - Las Vegas, NH - House Of Blues

14 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

15 - Los Angeles, Ca - Belasco Theater