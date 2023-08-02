DORO And ROB HALFORD Duet On JUDAS PRIEST Classic "Living After Midnight"; Lyric Video

On October 27, Doro's 19-song masterpiece, Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud, will be released worldwide via Nuclear Blast.

For this special anniversary album, celebrating her 40th year in music, it would be unthinkable not to have some guests of honour involved. So, the Metal God himself, Rob Halford of Judas Priest, personally did Doro the honour of recording the immortal Judas Priest classic, "Living After Midnight" as a duet with her.

Rob Halford is one of Doro's all-time favourite vocalists, so this moment finally fulfils a dream that Doro has had since her very first tour with Judas Priest in 1986. Doro and Rob Halford have breathed new life into this timeless classic, paying tribute to the roots of heavy metal.

Doro comments: "Judas Priest and Rob Halford have always been one of my biggest inspirations and continue to be my heroes. It was so great working with Rob. 'Living After Midnight' has always been one of my favourite songs and I'm so proud of our duet!"

Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud is a phenomenal album and the result of intensive, hard work that took the incomparable singer and songwriter back to the studios of Miami, New York, and Hamburg, among others. The album impressively confirms that Doro is at the height of her creative powers.

Conqueress - Forever Strong and Proud comes in the following formats:

- Jewel case

- 2CD Digibook with 36p booklet (including bonus tracks)

- 2LP in gatefold with 2 inserts | Splatter white/black

- 2LP in gatefold with 2 inserts | Marbled white/blue

- 2LP in gatefold with 2 inserts | Red transparent

- 2LP in gatefold with 2 inserts | Picture

- Box Set 2LP in gatefold with 2 inserts (incl bonus tracks) + 2CD Digibook with 36p booklet (including bonus tracks) + Pendant + Numbered & Signed Certificate + Poster + Patch + Pick

Tracklisting:

"Children Of The Dawn"

"Fire In The Sky"

"Living After Midnight"

"All For You"

"Lean Mean Rock Machine"

"I Will Prevail"

"Bond Unending"

"Time For Justice"

"Fels In Der Brandung"

"Love Breaks Chains"

"Drive Me Wild"

"Rise"

"Best In Me"

"Heavenly Creatures"

"Total Eclipse Of The Heart"

Bonus Tracks:

"Warlocks And Witches" (Intro)

"Horns Up High"

"True Metal Maniacs"

"Heart In Pain"

"The Four Horsemen"

For the big 40th anniversary, the Metal Queen also invites you to two mega concerts: on August 2 for a big headlining show in Wacken, and on October 28 for the anniversary show in Düsseldorf, plus many other worldwide festivals.

Catch Doro live:

August

2 - Wacken, Germany - W.O.A. 2023

19 - Moravský Krumlov, Czech Republic - Rock Castle

26 - Hameln, Germany - Paddy Rock Open Air 2023

September

2 - Graz, Austria - Metal On The Hill

6 - Atlanta, GA - ProgPower USA XXII

October

15 - Santanyi, Spain - Full Metal Holiday

28 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

