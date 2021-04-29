DORO Explains The Real Story Behind The Name WARLOCK On In The Trenches With RYAN ROXIE; Video

Prior to the 1989 release of the first Doro album, Force Majeure, German singer / songwriter Doro Pesch fronted the band Warlock, who released four albums of their own.

During a recent appearance on the In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie podcast, Doro spoke about the controversy behind the band name Warlock, and the transition from Doro Pesch to Doro. See for yourself:

In the Trenches with Ryan Roxie is a podcast hosted by Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie. The show features in depth conversations with the world's hardest working musicians and entertainers... the ones that grind, the ones that commit, the ones who make their dreams come true... in the trenches.

In June 2020, German metal queen, Doro Pesch, released a music video for her song "Brickwall", which can be seen below. The single is available on vinyl, as well as digitally via all streaming platforms.

"'Brickwall' is a harbinger for the upcoming album, that will be released in 2021," Doro explains. "I want to give my fans a taste of what it's going to be like - and the song also fits quite well with these dark times."

And that's why: "The text is about unbreakable, unconditional love for a person in deep trouble. Even though it isn't always easy to deal with that person, you still do everything to support them and get through the dark times side by side - even if you literally have to tear down walls.“

"The b-side will feature a great live version of 'Soldier Of Metal'," Doro states. "The song was recorded during our recent Forever Warriors tour in winter, where the song was celebrated by the fans every single evening. It's supposed to help fans remember the feeling of a live show and raise anticipation for the next tour, that can hopefully start this autumn."

(Photo by Jochen Rolfes)