DORO - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Oberhausen Show Streaming

German metal legend Doro performed at Rudolf Weber Arena in Oberhausen, Germany supporting Alice Cooper on October 6th. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"I Rule The Ruins"

"Burning The Witches"

Fight For Rock"

"Time For Justice"

"Raise Your Fist In The Air"

"Hellbound"

"All We Are

Remaining tour dates supporting Alice Cooper are as follows:

October

8 - München, Germany - Olympiahalle

9 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

11 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena