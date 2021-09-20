DORO - "In The ’80s, Sometimes People Looked Down At Metalheads"

On September 24, Doro will celebrate the 35th anniversary of her classic album Triumph And Agony, with the release of Triumph And Agony Live, which will be issued on her own label Rare Diamonds Productions / Rough Trade.

During a recent interview with Audio Ink Radio, Doro shared her feelings on the state of heavy metal music today; Pesch thinks it’s in a great place. In fact, she believes metal music has more respect now than it did in the 1980s.

“When I started out in the ’80s, sometimes people looked down at metalheads,” Pesch says. “I remember a couple of times, we went to some restaurants and wanted to get some food, and they didn’t serve us, because they were probably scared! Now, I feel metal is so accepted. Everybody knows these bands. Everybody loves Lemmy and Dio, and it’s cool, but in the beginning, it was sometimes hard. But, to be an outlaw, I don’t mind. I thought it was cool. Now, I think it’s in a great place with all these great festivals and strong, big tours.”

She adds, “I think it’s really good, and it always goes up and down. Sometimes, like in the ’90s, it was a little bit tough, because when grunge took over, then the normal heavy metal and rock wasn’t supported so much anymore, because the whole industry only wanted the grunge stuff. I recorded at least five or six records and put all my heart and soul into them, and then I showed the record company, and I said, ‘I think this could be a great single a great video and check it out and listen to it. I think it’s great record.’ And, they said, ‘Well, is it grunge?’ And I said, “no.” They said it had to be grunge. I said, “No, it isn’t grunge at all.” Then, they didn’t even want to listen to it. They said, ‘We can’t do the marketing. You have to be grunge,’ and I said, ‘I don’t feel it. I’m metalhead.’ Then, I did a couple more records that were industrial, which I love, they said, ‘No. It has to be grunge.’ But, in 2000, then I felt, yes, metal is coming back.”

Triumph And Agony Live was recorded in front of a mega-crowd at the famous Sweden Rock Festival, Doro and her band delivered a show for the ages.

Doro: "It has always been my dream to play the complete Triumph And Agony album live. The order of the tracks is different from the original album, but we're playing all ten songs in new, powerful versions."

The audience thanked them frantically. "It was fantastic," Doro explains. "There was a killer atmosphere!" And this was perfectly captured in sound and image - to be heard (and seen) on the great Triumph And Agony Live album.

"It's one of my all-time favorite albums," Doro reveals, "It's got some of our biggest classics and anthems like 'All We Are,' 'Für Immer,' or 'I Rule The Ruins,' plus fan favorites 'Metal Tango,' 'Three Minute Warning,' and 'Kiss Of Death.' And not forgetting the album opener and headbanger 'Touch Of Evil.' I'm super excited and can't wait to let fans hear and see Triumph And Agony’ And it's so exciting to hear the live versions of the classic songs. They capture even more magic now. When I see the fans at the shows and hear them scream and sing along, I know what I live for."

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

“Legacy (Intro)”

“Touch Of Evil”

“I Rule The Ruins”

“East Meets West”

“Three Minute Warning”

“Kiss Of Death”

“Für Immer”

“Cold, Cold World”

“Make Time For Love”

“Metal Tango”

“All We Are”

"All We Are" video:

"Für Immer" video:

(Photo - Tammy Green)