DORO On Covering BONNIE TYLER's "Total Eclipse Of The Heart" With ROB HALFORD For Conqueress - "Definitely One Of My Absolute Favourite Songs Of This Album; It's Very Heavy"

On October 27, Doro's 19-song masterpiece, Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud, will be released worldwide via Nuclear Blast.

For this special anniversary album, celebrating her 40th year in music, it would be unthinkable not to have some guests of honour involved. So, the Metal God himself, Rob Halford of Judas Priest, personally did Doro the honour of recording the immortal Judas Priest classic, "Living After Midnight" as a duet with her, along with a cover of the Bonnie Tyler hit "Total Eclipse Of The Heart"

Guesting on Sirius XM's Trunk nation With Eddie Trunk, Doro discussed working with Halford on the pop classic.

Doro: "When you hear it, you can tell Rob loves the song and I'm so happy. Even two duets, man. That's more than I can ask for. I'm a lucky baby, I tell you. We will do a video for that song, and it will come out the day the record will be released, so on the 27th of October. But it came out so awesome. Rob sounds so great on it. It's, like, wow. It's definitely one of my absolute favourite songs of this album, and it sounds really, really special. It's very heavy, but it sounds great, I think. I think it's a killer version. I always get goosebumps when I hear it, and I think other people who heard it, they thought, 'Wow.'."

Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud is a phenomenal album and the result of intensive, hard work that took the incomparable singer and songwriter back to the studios of Miami, New York, and Hamburg, among others. The album impressively confirms that Doro is at the height of her creative powers.

Conqueress - Forever Strong and Proud comes in the following formats:

- Jewel case

- 2CD Digibook with 36p booklet (including bonus tracks)

- 2LP in gatefold with 2 inserts | Splatter white/black

- 2LP in gatefold with 2 inserts | Marbled white/blue

- 2LP in gatefold with 2 inserts | Red transparent

- 2LP in gatefold with 2 inserts | Picture

- Box Set 2LP in gatefold with 2 inserts (incl bonus tracks) + 2CD Digibook with 36p booklet (including bonus tracks) + Pendant + Numbered & Signed Certificate + Poster + Patch + Pick

Pre-order/save Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud here.

Tracklisting:

"Children Of The Dawn"

"Fire In The Sky"

"Living After Midnight"

"All For You"

"Lean Mean Rock Machine"

"I Will Prevail"

"Bond Unending"

"Time For Justice"

"Fels In Der Brandung"

"Love Breaks Chains"

"Drive Me Wild"

"Rise"

"Best In Me"

"Heavenly Creatures"

"Total Eclipse Of The Heart"

Bonus Tracks:

"Warlocks And Witches" (Intro)

"Horns Up High"

"True Metal Maniacs"

"Heart In Pain"

"The Four Horsemen"

"Living After Midnight"

"Time For Justice" video:

(Photo - Jochen Rolfes)