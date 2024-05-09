DORO Planning North American Tour And Live DVD Release - "We Want To Put It Out Next Year"; Video
May 9, 2024, an hour ago
Jimmy Kay from The Metal Voice spoke to Doro Pesch at this years M3 Rock festival on May 4. In the video below, Doro talks about plans for a "long" North American tour, and a live DVD release.
Following the tremendous success of her latest album Conqueress - Forever Strong and Proud, released last year in October, Doro is all set to conquer stages across Europe, bringing her electrifying performance to fans old and new.
As an extra special treat, she will be joining forces with the legendary Alice Cooper as a special guest on select dates!
May
26 - Fulda, Germany- Kultur.Findet.Stadt
29 - Fritzlar, Germany - Hessentag
June
13 - Zamorra, Spain - Z-Live
20 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
22 - Cartagena, Spain - Rock Imperium
27 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock
July
5 - Tuttlingen, Germany - Honberger Sommer
7 - Knislinge, Sweden - Time to Rock
12 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock 2024
26 - Mosbach, Germany - Classic Rock Festival
28 - Bremen, Germany - Seebühne
August
10 - Helsinki, Finland - Hellsinki Metalfest
24 - Newark, UK - Stonedead Festival
31 - Speyer, Germany - Halle 101
September
1 - Braunschweig, Germany - Applaus Garten
14 - Bergen, Norway - Full Metal Cruise
October - Special Guest to Alice Cooper
2 - Paris, France - Zenith
3 - Stuttgart, Germany - Porsche Arena
4 - Lingen, Germany - Emsland Arena
6 - Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf Weber Arena
8 - München, Germany - Olympiahalle
9 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle
11 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena
October
12 - Kapfenberg, Austria - Wildstyle
13 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudevile
15 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
19 - Linz, Austria - Wildstyle
26 - Salzburg, Austria - Wildstyle
December
16 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36
17 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
18 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
20 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
21 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Musikhalle
22 - München, Germany - Backstage Werk
Doro recently released the thunderous new single, "Lean Mean Rock Machine", accompanied by an electrifying animated video crafted by acclaimed visual artist Balázs Gróf.
This adrenaline-fuelled anthem, taken from her latest album Conqueress - Forever Strong & Proud, perfectly captures the spirit of heavy metal and the freedom of the open road.
Embark on a thrilling journey with Doro as she rides her awesome tuned motorbike through a landscape pulsating with raw energy and the essence of rock 'n' roll.
Gróf's masterful animation brings to life the intense power of Doro's music, creating a visual spectacle that immerses fans in the heart-pounding world of heavy metal and motorbikes.
Doro comments: "I had the idea of making an animated video years ago, and when I recorded 'Lean Mean Rock Machine' I knew it was the perfect song for it. I've liked Balázs Gróf's work for a long time. He is really incredibly talented. I was totally impressed by how he was able to empathize with the vibe of the song, the lyrics, and me as an artist in order to implement 'Lean Mean Rock Machine' absolutely perfectly: exciting, funny, and world-class craftsmanship. There are so many details in the video that you always discover something new. I'm super happy with the clip!"
(Photo - Jochen Rolfes)