DORO Premiers Official Music Video For "True Metal Maniacs"; Conqueress - Extended EP Available March 1

It has been an exciting year for Doro. The metal queen has been celebrating her 40-years anniversary with two big and unforgettable shows, as headliner at Wacken Open Air and in the sold out Mitsubishi Electric Halle in her former hometown of Düsseldorf. And the new album Conqueress - Forever Strong and Proud has been released and hit the German charts at #5.

Today, Doro wants to thank all her fans with the digital release of "True Metal Maniacs", an exceptional song that tells about the deep connection with her fans. It comes along with a very special video with live footage from Wacken Open Air, the Monsters Of Rock festival in Brazil and her anniversary show in Düsseldorf.

Doro comments: "'True Metal Maniacs' is a very special anthem for my fans. The song expresses the strong unity and shared love of music and tells of a deep bond. 'True Metal Maniacs' brings back fond memories and at the same time makes me look forward to a great metal year 2024!"

"True Metal Maniacs" is one of the five bonus tracks from the recently released album Conqueress - Forever Strong and Proud, so far only been released on the physical products, and is included in the digital EP Conqueress - Extended, which will be released on March 1.

Conqueress - Extended EP tracklisting:

"Warlocks And Witches"

"Horns Up High"

"True Metal Maniacs"

"Heart In Pain"

"The Four Horsemen"

Doro's 19-song masterpiece, Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud, was released worldwide via Nuclear Blast back in October.

Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud is a phenomenal album and the result of intensive, hard work that took the incomparable singer and songwriter back to the studios of Miami, New York, and Hamburg, among others. The album impressively confirms that Doro is at the height of her creative powers.

Tracklisting:

"Children Of The Dawn"

"Fire In The Sky"

"Living After Midnight"

"All For You"

"Lean Mean Rock Machine"

"I Will Prevail"

"Bond Unending"

"Time For Justice"

"Fels In Der Brandung"

"Love Breaks Chains"

"Drive Me Wild"

"Rise"

"Best In Me"

"Heavenly Creatures"

"Total Eclipse Of The Heart"

Bonus Tracks:

"Warlocks And Witches" (Intro)

"Horns Up High"

"True Metal Maniacs"

"Heart In Pain"

"The Four Horsemen"

