DORO Releases Official Animated Video For "Lean Mean Rock Machine"

Legendary heavy metal icon, Doro, is back with a thunderous new single, "Lean Mean Rock Machine", which comes accompanied by an electrifying animated video crafted by acclaimed visual artist Balázs Gróf.

This adrenaline-fueled anthem, taken from her latest album Conqueress- Forever Strong & Proud, perfectly captures the spirit of heavy metal and the freedom of the open road.

Embark on a thrilling journey with Doro as she rides her awesome tuned motorbike through a landscape pulsating with raw energy and the essence of rock 'n' roll.

Gróf's masterful animation brings to life the intense power of Doro's music, creating a visual spectacle that immerses fans in the heart-pounding world of heavy metal and motorbikes.

Doro comments: "I had the idea of making an animated video years ago, and when I recorded 'Lean Mean Rock Machine' I knew it was the perfect song for it. I've liked Balázs Gróf's work for a long time. He is really incredibly talented. I was totally impressed by how he was able to empathize with the vibe of the song, the lyrics, and me as an artist in order to implement 'Lean Mean Rock Machine' absolutely perfectly: exciting, funny, and world-class craftsmanship. There are so many details in the video that you always discover something new. I'm super happy with the clip!"