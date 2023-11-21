DORO Talks Early Metal Influences - "It Was Mainly Music From England; There Was Just One German Band I Liked So Much: ACCEPT"

Metal queen Doro Pesch is featured in a new fan-fuelled Q&A with Metal Hammer. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Q: Who’s well positioned to one day take the crown as Metal Queen?

Doro: "There are many great females! I like Alissa (White-Gluz) of Arch Enemy, Floor Jansen (Nightwish), Lzzy Hale, Simone (Simons) of Epica, Cristina (Scabbia) of Lacuna Coil... there are so many phenomenal ladies and great singers, all in their own vein of heavy metal."

Q: What keeps you ahead of the game?

Doro: "The love for the fans is, for me, the most important thing. Whether it’s a small club or a big festival, I always find motivation and inspiration when I hop onstage and see all those happy faces lining up. I can overcome any difficult situations; I can jump 10 times higher because of the fans! And I love the music, I love metal, so these two things always make me want to power on and do more stuff."

Q: Were you more influenced by early German rock and metal, or music from outside the country?

Doro: "It was mainly music from England. England was the best! The NWOBHM was super-influential. There was just one German band I liked so much: Accept. I saw them supporting Judas Priest in 1980 – back then I didn’t even know Scorpions were from Germany, it was much later I found out!"

Doro's new album, Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud, is a phenomenal album and the result of intensive, hard work that took the incomparable singer and songwriter back to the studios of Miami, New York, and Hamburg, among others. The album impressively confirms that Doro is at the height of her creative powers.

