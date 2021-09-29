DORO - The Queen Of Metal Documentary 2021 Streaming

On September 24th, Germany's WDR network released a new Rockpalast documentary, Doro - The Queen Of Metal.

The documentary features metal icon Doro Pesch and looks back on her 40 year career. She is proof that it is possible to escape predetermined life lines and to live a dream that is a role model, encouragement, role model and cult at the same time.

When heavy metal rocked out of the underground into the charts in the early '80s, the gender roles were clearly distributed: long-haired guys on and in front of the stages raised their fists, while female metal fans watched on the edge of the action. Only a few women venture into the spotlight for hard guitar riffs back then.

Since then, the Düsseldorf-born singer has been an exception in the male-dominated world of heavy metal. She is a bundle of energy and a power woman and not only for fans the true Queen of Metal: She has written songs with Lemmy from Motörhead, sung with Klaus Meine of the Scorpions in, and paved the way for bands from the region like Blind Guardian into the international heavy metal scene, and she herself regularly rocks the Wacken Festival in front of 80,000 fans.

Doro Pesch has received gold and platinum awards in her career for over 10 million records sold. Over 2,800 live performances on four continents in 60 countries around the world, 21 albums and countless covers on all relevant music magazines prove her career.

With Doro Pesch, Klaus Meine (Scorpions), André Olbrich and Hansi Kürsch (Blind Guardian) and boxing world champion Regina Halmich.

A film from Oliver Schwabe.

Subtitles in English are available.

On September 24, Doro celebrated the 35th anniversary of her classic album Triumph And Agony, with the release of Triumph And Agony Live, which will be issued on her own label Rare Diamonds Productions / Rough Trade.

Triumph And Agony Live was recorded in front of a mega-crowd at the famous Sweden Rock Festival, Doro and her band delivered a show for the ages.

Doro: "It has always been my dream to play the complete Triumph And Agony album live. The order of the tracks is different from the original album, but we're playing all ten songs in new, powerful versions."

The audience thanked them frantically. "It was fantastic," Doro explains. "There was a killer atmosphere!" And this was perfectly captured in sound and image - to be heard (and seen) on the great Triumph And Agony Live album.

"It's one of my all-time favorite albums," Doro reveals, "It's got some of our biggest classics and anthems like 'All We Are,' 'Für Immer,' or 'I Rule The Ruins,' plus fan favorites 'Metal Tango,' 'Three Minute Warning,' and 'Kiss Of Death.' And not forgetting the album opener and headbanger 'Touch Of Evil.' I'm super excited and can't wait to let fans hear and see Triumph And Agony’ And it's so exciting to hear the live versions of the classic songs. They capture even more magic now. When I see the fans at the shows and hear them scream and sing along, I know what I live for."

Tracklisting:

“Legacy (Intro)”

“Touch Of Evil”

“I Rule The Ruins”

“East Meets West”

“Three Minute Warning”

“Kiss Of Death”

“Für Immer”

“Cold, Cold World”

“Make Time For Love”

“Metal Tango”

“All We Are”

