DORO To Appear On In The Trenches With RYAN ROXIE

Doro will be the featured guest on the April 27th episode of the In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie podcast. Tune in on Ryan Roxie's official YouTube channel aka Roxie TV this Tuesday at 12 pm EST / 6 pm CET.

In the Trenches with Ryan Roxie is a podcast hosted by Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie. The show features in depth conversations with the world's hardest working musicians and entertainers... the ones that grind, the ones that commit, the ones who make their dreams come true... in the trenches.

In June 2020, German metal queen, Doro Pesch, released a music video for her song "Brickwall", which can be seen below. The single is available on vinyl, as well as digitally via all streaming platforms.

"'Brickwall' is a harbinger for the upcoming album, that will be released in 2021," Doro explains. "I want to give my fans a taste of what it's going to be like - and the song also fits quite well with these dark times."

And that's why: "The text is about unbreakable, unconditional love for a person in deep trouble. Even though it isn't always easy to deal with that person, you still do everything to support them and get through the dark times side by side - even if you literally have to tear down walls.“

"The b-side will feature a great live version of 'Soldier Of Metal'," Doro states. "The song was recorded during our recent Forever Warriors tour in winter, where the song was celebrated by the fans every single evening. It's supposed to help fans remember the feeling of a live show and raise anticipation for the next tour, that can hopefully start this autumn."

(Top photo - Jochen Rolfes)