DORO To Release Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud Album In October; "Time For Justice" Music Video Streaming

On October 27, Doro's 19-song masterpiece, Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud, will be released worldwide via Nuclear Blast.

Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud is a phenomenal album and the result of intensive, hard work that took the incomparable singer and songwriter back to the studios of Miami, New York, and Hamburg, among others. The album impressively confirms that Doro is at the height of her creative powers.

To kick off the album release, the metal icon has released "Time For Justice", a fiery first single that immediately thrills with its powerful, wild vibe and is presented with a terrific "Mad Max"-style video. Stream the song on all platforms here, and watch the video below.

It couldn't be more fitting. In 1983, 19-year-old Dorothee Pesch from Düsseldorf set out to conquer the rock world. Today, 40 years, over 10 million studio albums sold and countless awards later, Doro has been the undisputed queen of metal for decades and, with over 3,500 concerts in more than 60 countries around the world, has earned herself an outstandingly powerful and enthusiastic fan base! Doro Pesch stands for one of the greatest success stories in the rock scene.

Conqueress - Forever Strong and Proud comes in the following formats:

- Jewel case

- 2CD Digibook with 36p booklet (including bonus tracks)

- 2LP in gatefold with 2 inserts | Splatter white/black

- 2LP in gatefold with 2 inserts | Marbled white/blue

- 2LP in gatefold with 2 inserts | Red transparent

- 2LP in gatefold with 2 inserts | Picture

- Box Set 2LP in gatefold with 2 inserts (incl bonus tracks) + 2CD Digibook with 36p booklet (including bonus tracks) + Pendant + Numbered & Signed Certificate + Poster + Patch + Pick

Pre-order/save Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud here.

Tracklisting:

"Children Of The Dawn"

"Fire In The Sky"

"Living After Midnight"

"All For You"

"Lean Mean Rock Machine"

"I Will Prevail"

"Bond Unending"

"Time For Justice"

"Fels In Der Brandung"

"Love Breaks Chains"

"Drive Me Wild"

"Rise"

"Best In Me"

"Heavenly Creatures"

"Total Eclipse Of The Heart"

Bonus Tracks:

"Warlocks And Witches" (Intro)

"Horns Up High"

"True Metal Maniacs"

"Heart In Pain"

"The Four Horsemen"

"Time For Justice" video:

For the big 40th anniversary, the Metal Queen also invites you to two mega concerts: on August 2 for a big headlining show in Wacken, and on October 28 for the anniversary show in Düsseldorf, plus many other worldwide festivals.

Catch Doro live:

July

15 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Open Air am E-Werk

16 - Rottendorf, Germany - Gut Wöllried

21 - Cremona, Italy - Lupollo in Rock 2023

28 - Seebronn, Germany - Rock of Ages 2023

August

2 - Wacken, Germany - W.O.A. 2023

19 - Moravský Krumlov, Czech Republic - Rock Castle

26 - Hameln, Germany - Paddy Rock Open Air 2023

September

2 - Graz, Austria - Metal On The Hill

6 - Atlanta, GA - ProgPower USA XXII

October

15 - Santanyi, Spain - Full Metal Holiday

28 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

(Photo - Jochen Rolfes)