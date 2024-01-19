DORO To Release "Total Eclipse Of The Heart" Duet With JUDAS PRIEST's ROB HALFORD As Special 7" Single

Metal queen, Doro, celebrated her 40th year on stage with two impressive shows. As headliner at Wacken Open Air and in front of a sold-out audience at the Mitsubishi Electric Halle in Düsseldorf, she thrilled her fans with unforgettable performances. Her album Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud conquered hearts and reached #5 in the German album charts and #1 on the US radio charts (NACC Heavy Charts).

Doro's latest release, the four-track single "Total Eclipse Of The Heart" will be released on March 1 via her Rare Diamonds Productions. In addition to the title track (a duet with Rob Halford), it also includes an exclusive new version of her song "Warlocks And Witches."

Set to be released on CD-EP and 7" vinyl formats, this extraordinary release is a mind-blowing version of the smash hit "Total Eclipse Of The Heart," where Doro once again joined forces with the Metal God himself, Rob Halford from Judas Priest. Witness the fusion of two iconic voices as they breathe new life into this classic hit, creating a rendition that will send shivers down your spine.

Currently topping over one million views, the video for the single can be seen below. Cover artwork as well as respective tracklistings below.

CD:

"Total Eclipse Of The Heart" (feat. Rob Halford)

"Warlocks And Witches (Redemption)"

"Lean Mean Rock Machine"

"Fire In The Sky"

7" vinyl:

Side A:

"Total Eclipse Of The Heart" (feat. Rob Halford)

"Warlocks And Witches (Redemption)"

Side A:

"Lean Mean Rock Machine"

"Fire In The Sky"