DOROTHY Join DIRTY HONEY On Their California Dreamin' Tour, Along With Solo And Festival Dates

This fall, rock band Dorothy will embark on the North American California Dreamin’ Tour with headliner Dirty Honey to substantiate their shared message that “rock’n’roll is alive and well and thriving.” Dorothy will join the tour in Portland, OR at Revolution Hall on September 7th and has added new solo and festival dates (including Louder Than Life 2022, WRIF Riff Fest 2022 and KEGL Freaker’s Ball) to her schedule throughout August, September and October. Dorothy is no stranger to the road, recently wrapping her Gifts From The Holy Ghost tour in support of the band’s new album that was released on Roc Nation on April 22, 2022.

Both Dirty Honey and Dorothy have earned the moniker of “hottest rising bands in rock” and have been named an “Artist You Need to Know” by Rolling Stone. Both bands' music has spent time in the higher echelons of Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Radio chart - Dorothy’s recent single “Rest In Peace” claimed to the #2 position, and Dirty Honey’s debut single “When I’m Gone,” went to #1, becoming the first single by an unsigned artist to achieve the top of that chart. Their most recent albums - Dorothy’s Gifts From The Holy Ghost, and Dirty Honey’s self-titled debut - both debuted in the Top 5 on the Current Hard Rock Music Chart.

As similar as these two bands are different - Dirty Honey’s high energy blues-rock with big hooks and arena-worthy choruses, and Dorothy’s harder-edge, sultry and uncompromising fusion of blues/rock - concert attendees are going to get a truly diverse night of killer rock’n’roll.

Dorothy 2022 Tour Dates:

August

30 – The Signal – Chattanooga, TN

September

1 – The Hall – Little Rock, AR

2 – Rocklahoma – Freedom Stage – Pryor, OK

4 – Black Sheep – Colorado Springs, CO

5 – Mesa Theater – Grand Junction, CO

7 – Revolution Hall – Portland, OR *

8 – The Neptune, Seattle, WA *

9 – Knitting Factory – Spokane, WA *

11 – The Pub Station – Billings, MT *

13 – Bourbon Theatre – Lincoln, NE *

14 – Val Air Ballroom – Des Moines, IA *

16 – House Of Blues – Cleveland, OH *

17 – Del Lago Casino – Waterloo, NY *

19 – Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY

21 – HMAC – Harrisburg, PA *

22 – Louder Than Life 2022 – Louisville, KY

24 – WRIF Riff Fest 2022 – Clarkston, MI

25 – Castle Theatre – Bloomington, IL

27 – The Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI *

28 – The Forge – Joliet, IL *

30 – Apollo Theatre AC – Belvidere, IL *

October

1 – Red Flag – St. Louis, MO *

2 – Temple Live – Fort Smith, AR *

4 – Rockhouse – El Paso, TX

5 – Rialto Theatre – Tucson, AZ *

6 – Ventura Music Hall – Ventura, CA *

7 – The Catalyst – Santa Cruz, CA *

16 – KEGL Freaker’s Ball – Fort Worth, TX

* Indicates Dirty Honey – California Dreamin’ Tour

Gifts From The Holy Ghost, Dorothy Martin’s third studio album as frontwoman for the pseudonymous, rock band Dorothy, is the album she’s always wanted, and has perhaps been destined to make. Born from a sense of divine, spiritual urgency, it’s Dorothy’s most bombastic and victoriously rock and roll work yet. While the band’s first, irreverently named album ROCKISDEAD, was made on a combination of whiskey and heartbreak—inspiring Rolling Stone to name them one of rock’s most exciting new acts, and Jay-Z to sign them to his label Roc Nation—Gifts was built on sobriety, health and spiritualism, in a way that reverses the clichéd ‘good girl gone bad narrative’. Balanced on a great rock and roll spectrum, encompassing everything from swampy blues to ‘90s alternative, on Gifts, Dorothy has fulfilled her purpose as an artist, entertainer and spiritual being. She’s conquered darkness with light, numbness with feeling, disharmony with unity—all while delivering one of this year’s most fun rock and roll records.

Gifts From The Holy Ghost artwork and tracklisting:

"A Beautiful Life"

"Big Guns"

"Rest In Peace"

"Top Of The World"

"Hurricane"

"Close To Me Always"

"Black Sheep"

"Touched By Fire"

"Made To Die"

"Gifts From The Holy Ghost"