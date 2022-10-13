DOROTHY Release Video For "Black Sheep"

Blues-rock band Dorothy have released the video for their new single “Black Sheep”. The single is currently Top 40 on Active Rock Radio, Mediabase & Active Rock charts. Directed by Nick Peterson, the creative is no stranger to working with the Rocktober goddess, having previously directed her in “Rest In Peace” and “A Beautiful Life”, the first two singles from Dorothy’s current album Gifts From The Holy Ghost.

The concept for the “Black Sheep” video was literally taken from a visual page from Dorothy’s life. Shot at Jaxon Boxing Gym in Los Angeles, the video features Dorothy practicing the sport that has helped her keep on point and fit on every level. “I train Muay Thai and boxing for strength as well as mental health. It was great to work with Nick Peterson again and to incorporate this sport with my music. Boxing has helped me immensely, I feel strong inside and out and I hope it inspires fans to make healthier choices,” said Dorothy.

Adds Peterson: “This is the third time that Dorothy and I have worked together, we love all of the same comics, movies and music and we always have a great time coming up with concepts. She brings a ton of energy and gives it on every single take. Dorothy has been busy training these last few months to star in a project that we are working on, portraying her as a bad ass demon fighter. Once I heard the song I knew that the idea of her as a fighter was the perfect theme to hang our hat to.”

Dorothy released her Gifts From The Holy Ghost album in April 2022. The artwork and tracklisting are as follows:

"A Beautiful Life"

"Big Guns"

"Rest In Peace"

"Top Of The World"

"Hurricane"

"Close To Me Always"

"Black Sheep"

"Touched By Fire"

"Made To Die"

"Gifts From The Holy Ghost"

Catch Dorothy live in concert on October 16th at KEGL Freakers Ball at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

For further details, visit DorothyOnFire.com.