DOROTHY Releases "Black Sheep - Live At The Whisky A Go Go" Visual

Roc Nation artist Dorothy has just released a new live visual “Black Sheep - Live At The Whisky A Go Go”.

The performance was shot & edited by Matt Akana and features Dorothy performing at the legendary and packed Sunset Strip venue, with a crowd singing along to the chorus in unison. A record Dorothy says is a dedication to her core fans and is currently Top 15 at Active Rock Radio with over 3 million official music views and 1.5 million views on the visualizer.

Dorothy recently announced that she will be performing at the iconic Troubadour in Los Angeles on March 31st, a show sponsored by KLOS to celebrate both the one-year anniversary of Gifts From The Holy Ghost and Women’s History Month. Her complete tour schedule is as follows:

March

31 - The Troubadour - West Hollywood, CA

April

21 - 98 Rock Fest - Tampa, FL

22 - Central Florida Fairgrounds - Orlando, FL

28 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

29 - DCU Center - Worcester, MA

May

4 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI

6 - Xcel Energy Center - Saint Paul, MN

26 - Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival - Columbus, OH

July

7 - Summer Daze Fest - Elko, NV

14 - Upheaval Festival - Grand Rapids, MI

15 - Rock Fest 2023 - Cadott, WI