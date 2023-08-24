DOUBLE CRUSH SYNDROME Featuring Former SODOM Guitarist ANDY BRINGS To Return In 2024; Four Shows Announced For Germany

German rockers Double Crush Syndrome, launched by former Sodom guitarist Andy Brings in 2013, released their latest album, Death To Pop, in October 2019 via Arising Empire.

The band has announced their return in 2024 with four shows confirmed and more to be announced soon.

Frontman Andy Brings on Double Crush Syndrome:

"We see ourselves in the tradition of bands like KISS, Ramones, Skid Row, Motörhead, Mötley Crüe, without even trying to sound like them. It´s our version of rock n´ roll, naturally with a huge punk influence in the instrumentation, strong choruses with an undeniable pop factor, and the power to destroy a small town. One small town per song, that is ! DCS is very tongue-in-cheek, and there´s a certain degree of anarchy happening on stage. But we are not a funny band per se, we take what we do very seriously! Still, everybody is supposed to have a good time, on stage and in the audience."

Double Crush Syndrome has released four albums: The You Filter (2013), Die For Rock´N´Roll (2017), Flash & Blood (2018), and Death To Pop (2019)