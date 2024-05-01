DOWN Announce June Concert In New Mexico

New Orleans supergroup Down - comprised of vocalist Philip H. Anselmo (Pantera), guitarists Pepper Keenan (Corrosion Of Conformity) and Kirk Windstein (Crowbar), drummer Jimmy Bower (Eyehategod) and bassist Pat Bruders (Goatwhore) - have announced a special one-off performance, their first live show in close to two years.

Down are scheduled to perform on June 20 at Inn Of The Mountain Gods Resort And Casino in Mescalero, New Mexico. With Crowbar on tour in Europe at the time of the show, Down's former guitarist, Bobby Landgraf, will fill in for Kirk Windstein.

