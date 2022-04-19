DOWN Announce Live Dates For US And Europe In May / June 2022

April 19, 2022, 48 minutes ago

Down, featuring frontman Philip H. Anselmo, guitarists Kirk Windstein and Pepper Keenan, bassist Pat Bruders, and drummer Jimmy Bower have announced a string of live dates through May and June in the US and Europe respectively, concluding with a show at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Alton, VA in September. The band's schedule is as follows.

May 
19 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville
20 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
22 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

June 
16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
19 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

September 
9 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

