DOWN Announce Live Dates For US And Europe In May / June 2022

Down, featuring frontman Philip H. Anselmo, guitarists Kirk Windstein and Pepper Keenan, bassist Pat Bruders, and drummer Jimmy Bower have announced a string of live dates through May and June in the US and Europe respectively, concluding with a show at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Alton, VA in September. The band's schedule is as follows.

May

19 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

20 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

22 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

June

16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

19 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

September

9 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival