DOWN Announces NOLA Town Throwdown At The Fillmore In New Orleans On August 13; In-Person And Virtual Tickets On Sale This Friday

Long-running heavy metal supergroup Down, featuring vocalist Philip H. Anselmo, guitarists Pepper Keenan and Kirk Windstein, drummer Jimmy Bower, and bassist Pat Bruders, will return to the stage Friday, August 13 for a very special in-person live and virtual experience.

The fittingly titled NOLA Town Throwdown will take place at the Fillmore in New Orleans, Louisiana. Fans can attend the show in person while those who can’t make it, can still catch it in real time from the comfort of their living room! Support will be provided by special guest comedian Dave Hill.

Comments the band:

Philip H. Anselmo: "It’s gonna be great to play our home town again! Always a blast!"

Pepper Keenan: “NOLA Town Throwdown is a long time coming. Let's do this and make it epic! Up the hammers!"

Pat Bruders: “Through the hard times and now for the good times, this is gonna be a very special show for everyone! We're ready to turn it up and slam it Down!”

Kirk Windstein: “Playing on stage with my brothers in Down is always a special moment to me. We can’t wait to blow the roof off of The Fillmore! Being in NOLA takes this to a whole new level!"

Jimmy Bower: “It's been way too long, y'all! I can't remember the last time we played NOLA. On Friday, August 13th we will play our hometown. A Down show y'all! Old friends, good times, and great tunes on a superstitious night! We're ready to jam, are you?”

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 9 at 10 AM, central time through Livenation.com for the live event and down-nola.com for the livestream. Don’t miss out – tickets will go quick.

You know it’s Down as soon as you hear them. That’s the way it’s always been, and nothing will ever change that. There’s no mistaking those gargantuan riffs, swamp blues leads, crashing drums, and hypnotic howls for absolutely anybody else under the sun. Philip H. Anselmo, Pepper Keenan, Jimmy Bower, Pat Bruders, and Kirk Windstein uphold a certain tradition that countless fans celebrate, expanding their own musical mythos as they leave its pillars intact and untouched.

With a collective resume encompassing Pantera, Corrosion Of Conformity, Crowbar, and EyeHateGod, the quintet puffed out its first haze of sonic smoke from the belly of gritty old New Orleans on the 1995 platinum-selling classic, NOLA. At that moment, they naturally summoned something akin to a ritual, continually partaking in it with critically revered offerings - Down II: A Bustle In Your Hedgerow in 2002, Down III: Over The Under in 2007, Down IV – Part One in 2012, and Down IV – Part Two in 2014. Their shows built a certain live lore with unforgettable runs alongside Metallica and Heaven & Hell as well as coveted spots on iconic fests like Download, Soundwave, Ozzfest, and so many others forever delivering passionate, powerful, pure heavy music you can feel deep down in your soul.

(Photo - Danin Drahos)