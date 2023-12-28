DOWN - New Songs Have Been Written

New Orleans' supergroup Down - comprised of vocalist Philip H. Anselmo (Pantera), guitarists Pepper Keenan (Corrosion Of Conformity) and Kirk Windstein (Crowbar), drummer Jimmy Bower (Eyehategod) and bassist Pat Bruders (Goatwhore) - has begun working on new material.

Earlier today, December 28th, Windstein shared the following photo of himself and Keenan, taken in River Ridge, Louisiana. The accompanying caption read: "So...we kinda wrote 2 Down songs today!!!"

Down's last release was the Down IV – Part II EP, issued in 2014.

(Photo - Danin Drahos)